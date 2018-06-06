2018 fall hunt online applications due June 12

The Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages hunters to apply online now for 2018 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and pheasant.

All online applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 12.

To apply online, visit https://draw.azgfd.gov/ and scroll down to “Apply for a Draw.”

Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag, according to a press release. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (June 12). Licenses are available online and at department offices and license dealers statewide.

Customer service representatives will be available at all statewide offices until 5 p.m. for those who need assistance filling out an online application. Online application assistance only will be offered until 6 p.m. Tuesday by calling 623-236-7424.

Meanwhile, the department encourages all online applicants to sign up for a free AZGFD portal account. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section.

That’s also where draw results will be posted once the process is completed.

