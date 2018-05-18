2018 graduating class of Citizen Leadership Institute honored by town council

The Queen Creek Town Council recognized 39 graduates of the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute at the May 16 town council meeting. Mayor Gail Barney congratulated the graduates for completing the program and being involved in the community.

The leadership institute consists of 10 sessions where participants learn about local issues and how local government works. Participants get to know their mayor and council members, staff department heads and local leaders from other organizations, according to a release.

Topics range from planning and zoning to economic development and transportation. In order to graduate, participants must attend at least seven of the sessions and attend one town council meeting, one town committee or commission meeting, participate in one volunteer activity and one group project.

The following class projects were completed this year:

Queen Creek Rocks: The project was inspired by the Kindness Rocks Project, a national initiative, spreading goodwill. During the course of the CLI class, approximately 1,500 rocks were collected, painted with positive messages and distributed around town. The group appreciates the support from Pioneer Landscaping, MDI Rock, San Tan Physical Therapy, Kids First Pediatric Dentist and CVAM.

Desert Mountain Elementary School Rock Garden: Desert Mountain Elementary PTO wanted to create a rock garden. The group designed the area, secured materials and built a garden to help bring pride to the students of the school. The group appreciates the support from Home Depot, Desert Horizon Nursery, MDI Rock, Christian Brothers Automotive, Russ' True Value Hardware, Jersey Mike's Subs, Dunkin' Donuts and Bosa Donuts.

Queen Creek Veterans Memorial: The group conducted the initial research for developing a Veterans Memorial in Queen Creek. Research focused on the design, location and fundraising options for a future memorial.

Explore QC Trails Facebook Photo Contest: The group wanted to initiate a project that would encourage residents to explore Queen Creek trails while promoting the beauty and use of the town's trail system. More than 225 members joined the Facebook group with more than 160 photos submitted. The group appreciates the support from Power Tech Contracting, JB's WoodWorks, Queen Creek Bistro, Serrano's, Brooklyn V's and Someburros.

The purpose of the Queen Creek Citizen Leadership Institute is to:

Inform future town leaders and interested citizens about local government.

Encourage an interest in Queen Creek issues.

Provide a forum for community discussion about topics of concern.

Develop a pool of informed citizens who are willing to serve as community leaders on boards, commissions, task forces and among their neighbors.

The 2018-19 Institute will begin in September and participation is free. Anyone who lives or works in the Queen Creek area is welcome to attend, however most town committees require residency in the town limits in order to qualify for appointment. If are interested in attending the 2018-19 Institute, contact Debra Kuffner at 480-358-3198 or debra.kuffner@queencreek.org.

For more information about the Citizen Leadership Institute program, visit QueenCreek.org/CitizenLeadership. If are interested in serving on a board or commission, complete a notice of interest form online. Forms remain on file for 12 months. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

