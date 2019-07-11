Part of the cover of the Town of Queen Creek’s 2018 annual water quality report. (Submitted photo)

The Town of Queen Creek’s 2018 annual water quality report is available online in English and Spanish.

Go to QueenCreek.org/WaterQuality2018 and QueenCreek.org/WaterQuality2018Spanish.

The report contains information about the source and quality of drinking water. To speak with a member of the Utilities Department about the annual water quality report or request a paper copy of the report, call 480-358-3459, according to a release.

“The Town of Queen Creek Water Division continually provides safe and reliable high-quality drinking water, meeting or exceeding all standards for water quality monitoring requirements set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and State of Arizona drinking water health standards,” according to the release.

“The water quality is ensured through a series of chemical and bacteriological tests performed throughout the year. The Town of Queen Creek is proud to report that of the regulated substances tested, all were within allowable levels and no health based violations were reported,” the release states.

Federal law requires that once a year suppliers of tap water make a report available about the quality of tap water.

