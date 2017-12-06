More than $21,000 raised to help Casteel principal battle cancer

Hundreds attend Dec. 2 Living in the Joy fundraiser for Sandy Lundberg
Hundreds of people helped raise more than $21,000 to help a Queen Creek high school principal battling cancer.
On Dec. 2, the fundraiser Living in the Joy was held to benefit Casteel High School Principal Sandy Lundberg.
Money raised will help Mrs. Lundberg, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and her family defray the mounting medical costs and lost income.
Mrs. Lundberg, 52, is undergoing targeted chemotherapy through Phoenix Mayo Hospital. She and her husband, Bill, have 11-year-old and 17-year-old daughters. They live in Apache Junction, according to a press release.
“Sandy’s incredible courage, spirit and positive outlook are inspirational to all of us who know her and those who will come to know her in the days and months ahead,” said Living in the Joy Chair Kara Wilson, who is Mrs. Lundberg’s administrative assistant at Casteel High School.
Living in the Joy is one of Mrs. Lundberg’s favorite expressions. The event took place at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.
Admission was $5, which included breakfast created by the Casteel High School culinary students, a silent auction and raffles.
In addition, Christmas trees — each designed by a different sports team or club at the school — were sold.
More than $21,000 was raised with help from the owner of Big O Tire locations in the East Valley who bought most of the silent auction items and Christmas trees, according to a press release.
The businessman donated most of the items to the American Cancer Society for its fundraiser. He lost his father to cancer last spring, according to the release.
Chandler Unified School District Superintendent Camille Casteel bought the other tree,
People who would like to donate may do so through a Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/sandy-lundberg039s-fight.
As of 11 a.m. Dec. 6, $26,772 had been raised on the gofundme page toward its goal of $50,000.