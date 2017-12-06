More than $21,000 raised to help Casteel principal battle cancer

Dec 6th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Hundreds attend Dec. 2 Living in the Joy fundraiser for Sandy Lundberg

 

Sandy Lundberg, surrounded by her family, as she’s about to address the crowd. (Special to the Independent/ Warren Cole)

 

Hundreds of people helped raise more than $21,000 to help a Queen Creek high school principal battling cancer.

On Dec. 2, the fundraiser Living in the Joy was held to benefit Casteel High School Principal Sandy Lundberg.

Money raised will help Mrs. Lundberg, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and her family defray the mounting medical costs and lost income.

Karla Tandon, left, and Sandy Lundberg share a moment during the fundraiser. Their daughters play softball on the same club team and the women have become very close. (Special to the Independent/ Warren Cole)

Mrs. Lundberg, 52, is undergoing targeted chemotherapy through Phoenix Mayo Hospital. She and her husband, Bill, have 11-year-old and 17-year-old daughters. They live in Apache Junction, according to a press release.

“Sandy’s incredible courage, spirit and positive outlook are inspirational to all of us who know her and those who will come to know her in the days and months ahead,” said Living in the Joy Chair Kara Wilson, who is Mrs. Lundberg’s administrative assistant at Casteel High School.

Living in the Joy is one of Mrs. Lundberg’s favorite expressions. The event took place at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek.

Admission was $5, which included breakfast created by the Casteel High School culinary students, a silent auction and raffles.

In addition, Christmas trees — each designed by a different sports team or club at the school — were sold.

More than $21,000 was raised with help from the owner of Big O Tire locations in the East Valley who bought most of the silent auction items and Christmas trees, according to a press release.

A woman examines a raffle item at the Dec. 2 fundraiser. (Special to the Independent/ Warren Cole)

Raffle items and crowds at the Dec. 2 fundraiser. (Special to the Independent/ Warren Cole)

The businessman donated most of the items to the American Cancer Society for its fundraiser. He lost his father to cancer last spring, according to the release.

Chandler Unified School District Superintendent Camille Casteel bought the other tree,

People who would like to donate may do so through a Go Fund Me account: https://www.gofundme.com/sandy-lundberg039s-fight.

As of 11 a.m. Dec. 6, $26,772 had been raised on the gofundme page toward its goal of $50,000.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie