211 speed, school zone citations given during ‘Operation Safe Kids’ in San Tan Valley

A zero-tolerance traffic enforcement operation was conducted on the mornings of July 30 and July 31 at every San Tan Valley school within the jurisdiction of Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Operation Safe Kids included resources from the PCSO Traffic Unit and traffic units from Maricopa, Apache Junction and Casa Grande police departments in this combined effort, according to a release.

The two day operation focused on the 20 school-zoned areas in San Tan Valley during the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., the release states.

There with a total of 222 contacts with 211 citations. Of those, three were for criminal speed. Fastest speeds were 75 mph in a 45 mph school zone

and 40 mph in a 15 mph school zone, the release states.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

“As we start a new school year, I want everyone to understand that the safety of our children is paramount and something that I take very serious. Like many of you, I too have children in school and know that details like this are a great reminder to our drivers to take it slow through these school zones,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “Thank you to all the agencies who were a part of this operation.”

Operation Safe Kids was made possible with funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“PCSO would like to thank Director Alberto Gutier and everyone at GOHS for their continued support of traffic enforcement operations in Pinal County,” the release states.

