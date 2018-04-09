$227,392 contract approved for 12 roadway message signs

Twelve portable solar-powered message signs costing $17,000 each are being purchased by Queen Creek to communicate roadway information on town streets.
The council on April 4 approved a $227,392 contract with Auto Safety House through a state of Arizona cooperative contract. There is a delivery cost of $400 each, according to a parts quote from the Phoenix business.
Voting for the contract in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
As part of congestion-management efforts, town staff examined the possibility of leasing or buying variable message signs to communicate roadway information with the traveling public, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“VMS are excellent tools to advice motorist about detour, travel time, roadway incidents and events. This may guide motorist to take different route, avoid an incident location and may help alleviate some of the traffic congestion,” he said.
“VMS are instrumental in conveying important messages to the motorist about existing and future road conditions. These messages assist motorists in making decisions about routes to choose when traveling,” Mr. White said.
The portable signs will be installed on arterial roadways with the capability to change the message by mobile devices, he said.
“This is an excellent tool to enhance level of services on arterial roadways and enhance incident management as VMS can be moved in advance of the decision points to inform motorist of incident location before reaching it,” Mr White said.
