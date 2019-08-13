3 acres near Combs Road, Gantzel purchased for new Queen Creek fire station

More than 450 Queen Creek residents of all ages had the opportunity to see, feel, tour, sit in and even wear items associated with the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department during an open house held in 2016 at Fire Station 411 in downtown Queen Creek. (Town of Queen Creek)

At the Aug. 7 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council approved the purchase of 3 acres in the southeast area of town for Fire Station No. 5. Located on Combs Road, west of Gantzel, the strategic location supports the recommendation of the Fire Master Plan.

As Queen Creek continues to grow, it is essential that public safety services are also expanded, according to a release.

“A safe community is one of our five strategic goals, and arguably the most important,” Town Manager John Kross said in the release. “The council’s action fulfills one of the major milestones of our Fire Master Plan — securing the land for our fifth station. The eastern area of town continues to experience rapid growth and this location provides the optimal location to enhance safety in that area.”

Part of the Banner Ironwood Medical Campus, the land was purchased for $1,090,000. QCFMD opened an interim station 5 on Combs Road, east of Rittenhouse, earlier this year.

As a result of the interim station and associated staffing and engine, QCFMD’s Insurance Service Office points increased from an 81 to an 83. The ISO points determine the Public Protection Class after analyzing statistical information related to risk. Last year, QCFMD’s PPC increased from a four to a two. The recent two-point increase brings QCFMD closer to a class one, the most prestigious rating, according to the release.

QCFMD continues to make investments in safety, like purchasing the land for Fire Station 5. These investments not only improve the community, but will also continue to move QCFMD towards a class one rating. Better PPC classes through ISO are generally associated with better insurance rates, a benefit for residents and businesses in the QCFMD service area, the release states.

Additional investments in QCFMD are on the horizon. Construction of Fire Station 4, on Queen Creek and Signal Butte, is anticipated to begin this fall. QCFMD will also welcome its first ladder truck later this year, according to the release.

