3 MCSO Queen Creek deputies recognized for life-saving efforts

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek deputies Chad Marr, Joshua Bradbury and David Callahan were recognized during the June 5 Queen Creek Town Council meeting for their life-saving efforts.

Deputy Marr was recognized for his quick action while responding to a domestic violence incident when the victim had been stabbed. With medical personnel en route, one of the victim’s wounds was causing arterial bleeding. Deputy Marr applied a tourniquet to minimize further loss of blood. Had Deputy Marr not taken immediate action, the victim would likely not have survived their injuries, according to a release.

Deputies Bradbury and Callahan responded to San Tan Mountain Regional Park for an individual yelling for help. The deputies hiked into the park and located the individual who was disoriented and suffering from extreme sunburn and dehydration.

“With medical personnel en route and the individual’s condition deteriorating, the deputies took immediate action and carried him down the mountain to meet medical personnel. Had the individual not received treatment within the hour, he likely would have succumbed to the elements. The individual later shared his intent was to commit suicide, but changed his mind as his conditioned worsened,” the release states.

“We know we have some of the best men and women protecting our community,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in the release. “The actions by these three deputies are a testament to the professional and dedicated first responders we are fortunate to have in Queen Creek. Thank you for your commitment to this town every day and for your actions that literally saved lives.”

Law enforcement services for the Town of Queen Creek are provided through MCSO. The contract with MCSO was also renewed at the June 5 Town Council meeting. The town’s substation, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, is strategically located for effective response times, the release states.

The $8.6 million contract with MCSO includes an increase to six patrol beats in addition to the current services. Beyond patrol deputies and detectives, the local substation also includes a crime analyst, school resource officers and special service deputies (crime prevention, community outreach and traffic enforcement). The town also has access to additional MCSO resources such as K-9s, SWAT, the helicopter and many other investigative and support services if needed.

