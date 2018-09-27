3 sexual assaults reported Sept. 16-22 in Queen Creek to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults reported Sept. 16-22 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault, with an adult, reported at 3:29 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 22200 block of South 209th Way.

Sexual assault, with a minor victim, reported at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 19400 block of East Calle de Flores.

Sexual assault, with a minor victim, reported at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 21200 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

