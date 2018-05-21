3 suffer serious injuries in East Valley rollover crash

Three teenagers were injured seriously early Saturday morning in a collision that occurred at Power Road and the Santan Freeway, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO deputies responded to the accident at about 5 a.m., officials stated in a release.

According to the release, the Gilbert Police Department received a call for service at 4:43 a.m. concerning teenagers driving in a park and on a basketball court and splash pad near 3416 E. Indigo. Police attempted stop the vehicle as it fled the scene. No pursuit occurred, and police lost contact with the vehicle. At 4:55 a.m., MCSO received a 911 call of a vehicle rollover accident.

The caller stated a vehicle clipped another vehicle, and one of the vehicles rolled over, ejecting several occupants.

It was later determined the vehicle that rolled over was the vehicle that had fled from Gilbert police, the release stated. Evidence and witness accounts at the scene indicate a red four-door vehicle was traveling northbound on Power Road at a high rate of speed. As the red vehicle entered the intersection, it clipped a vehicle that was making a left turn onto Power Road from the westbound lane Loop 202 off-ramp.

The vehicle that rolled was occupied by five people at the time of the collision, authorities stated. The driver and one of the passengers of the vehicle are 18 years old and the three rear-seat passengers ages range from 15-17 years old.

Three of the occupants in the red vehicle were list in serious condition and the other two had minor injuries following the accident, officials stated.

The person in the other vehicle had minor injuries.

All occupants were transported to a local hospital.

