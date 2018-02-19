3-year-old boy pulled from pool, transported to hospital

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool at a home in Queen Creek and taken to the hospital.
On Feb. 17, crews from Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department responded to a reported drowning in the 19000 block of East Happy Road in unincorporated Maricopa County, according to a Tweet on the Town of Queen Creek’s Twitter feed.
The site is near South Sossaman Road and East San Tan Boulevard.
CPR was performed on the child, who was unresponsive and transported to the hospital, according to the Tweet.
No updates on the child’s condition have been announced since Feb. 17.
It is the first water-related incident of 2018, according to childrensafetyzone.com, a website that tracks drownings and other water-related incidents in Arizona.
The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona reminds the public of the following ABCs of water safety:
- Adult supervision: A sober adult must always be with children around water. His or her sole attention should be on the children and not on diversions such as a phone.
- Barriers: Create a barrier to prevent someone accessing a potentially hazardous area. Barriers include a locked fence around a pool, a closed lid on a toilet and a closed door leading to the bathroom. Locks should be in working condition.
- Coast Guard-approved vests and Classes: Anyone who does not know how to swim must wear a Coast Guard approved life vest. Floaties are toys and do not count as a life vest. Everyone should take swimming lessons to learn how to swim. Older kids and adults should take CPR classes so they know what to do in case of an emergency.