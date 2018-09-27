$301,796 design contract approved for fire station at Signal Butte and Queen Creek roads

The Queen Creek Town Council has approved plans to increase the size of a new fire station, and include a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office substation, due to projected town growth.

Fire Station No. 4 is planned to be on the east side of Signal Butte Road, just north of Queen Creek road.

On Sept. 19, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved a contract with Perlman Architects of Arizona Inc. for $301,796.

A neighborhood fire station design of approximately 9,500 square feet was initially planned for the fire station, Fire Chief Vance Gray and Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“However, staff is now recommending a larger Fire Station No. 4 (about 13,000 square feet and comparable to Fire Station No. 1 in terms of square feet) due to the projected growth in the northeast portion of Queen Creek and to better prepare the town by adding functional space for public safety,” they said in the memo.

“MCSO will have a designated area at Fire Station No. 4 to place two to three deputies at this location and allow them to report to work at this location. This provides those deputies the ability to be closer to their assigned areas and to respond to calls for service much faster. Also, the expanded facility will provide MCSO office space, a room to conduct law enforcement briefings and adequate parking.”

The estimated cost for the 13,000 square foot fire station is $7 million, Mr. Gray said at the Sept. 19 council meeting.

The design contract, according to a memo to the council, includes services for:

13,000-13,500 square feet of air-conditioned area plus unconditioned covered entries and patios;

Three apparatus bays, 10 dorms, four staff bathrooms and public lobby/restroom(s);

Dining, kitchen, day room fire fighter’s office, two captain offices, laundry, emergency medical services storage, workshop, turn-out room, decontamination room for cleaning soiled materials and medical equipment, fitness room and miscellaneous storage rooms;

General building support areas such as janitor, IT, electrical, mechanical and fire-riser rooms;

An expanded public safety area with office space along with a briefing/training/community room to accommodate MCSO;

Exterior covered patio/courtyard and covered entries; and

Exterior architectural style similar to the previously designed fire stations with modifications to forms/materials, as required by revised floor-plan modifications.

