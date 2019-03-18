32 new plans proposed for Fulton Homes at Barney Farms development

A total of 32 new standard plans with four elevations are planned at the 1,702-lot Fulton Homes at Barney Farms development.

It is generally bounded by Meridian Road to the east, Queen Creek Road to the south, the Signal Butte Road alignment to the west and approximately 770 feet south of Germann Road to the north.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission on March 13 approved the residential design review for the plans in a 6-0 vote on a consent agenda, with Chairman Shaine Alleman absent.

Sixteen of the 32 plans are single-story and the other 16 of are loft plans, Sarah Clark, senior planner, said in a memo to the Commission.

Each plan offers four elevation styles with four color schemes per elevation — 16 color schemes in total — and incorporates four-sided architecture, she said.

The elevations are:

Spanish, which includes decorative tile accents, arch details, decorative corbels, themed wing walls, wood fascia, decorative metal railings and a barrel tile roof.

Cottage, which includes decorative brackets, shutters, stone, winged walls, clipped roof details and dormers.

Craftsman, which includes board and batten siding, decorative outlookers, river rock, craftsman style columns and decorative shutters.

Farmhouse, which includes brick veneer, horizontal lap siding, Dutch gable roof details and decorative brackets.

