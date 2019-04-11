$4.5 million in adjustments approved for Queen Creek’s 2018-19 budget

More than $4.5 million for capital improvement projects and operating expenditures have been reallocated in the fiscal year 2018-19 budget.

Queen Creek Town Council voted 5-0 April 3 on a consent agenda that included approving the third-quarter budget amendments totaling $4,520,885 in expenditures. Mayor Gail Barney and Councilman Jeff Brown were absent.

Receiving Town Council approval of budget amendments on a regular basis is a best practice to address budget-to-actual variances throughout the year, rather than only at year-end, Scott McCarty, finance director, said in a memo to the Town Council.

“The town’s financial policies require Town Council approval of budget amendments in the following circumstances: Appropriation transfers between town funds, appropriation transfers greater than $50,000 between capital project accounts, appropriation transfers from contingency funds and budget adjustments creating new full-time positions,” he said.

While working with the town’s consultants on water and wastewater rate and capacity fee models, staff members identified several infrastructure projects that require updated cost estimates. These projects require a reallocation of expenditure authority from capital improvement project contingency funds of $1,710,627, Mr. McCarty said.

The water capital improvement projects and funds included:

Rittenhouse Road, Combs to Cloud, $300,000

Signal Butte, Germann to Queen Creek, $196,965

Harvest transmission line, Gary to Signal Butte Road, $100,000

Chandler Heights, Recker to Power, $75,000

Meridian Road, Red Fern to Queen Creek Wash, $100,000

Duncan Street, Ellsworth Loop to Ellsworth and north to Ocotillo, $100,000

Repair and replacement master plan, $163,662

Wastewater capital improvement projects and funds included:

Town Center improvements, $275,000

Duncan Street, Ellsworth Loop to Ellsworth, $125,000

Riggs Road and Sossaman intersection, $75,000

There were 15 operating adjustments, totaling $2,810,258, which included:

One position moved from the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department to the Public Works Department. The change required a budget transfer of $135,875 from the EMS Fund to the General Fund, with no contingency reallocation.

An addition of approximately 3,650 hours of seasonal staff time (1.75 full-time equivalent, for $56,000) to add resources to all recreation program areas including splash pad, water quality checks, rules enforcement, customer service, trash clean up, ramada checks, room rental checks, restroom re-stocking and cleaning and front desk assistance.

The communications and marketing division is no longer supporting Horseshoe Park now that Horseshoe Park staff are handling all marketing. The fiscal year 2018-19 budget was adopted with this reimbursement still included and it should not have been, so the budget has been decreased by $70,420. A second adjustment is a result of the bids for the covered arena at Horseshoe Park coming in well over the approved budget; therefore this project is not moving forward at this time, at a budget decrease of $468,158.

