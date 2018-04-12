4 contracts totaling $260,000 OK’d by Queen Creek Town Council

A traffic control cabinet, audio-system repairs, audit services and well-equipment expenditures totaling more than $260,000 were approved April 4 by the Queen Creek Town Council.

Voting to approve the items in a consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.

The items were:

  • $61,837 to Econolite for a traffic control cabinet for the interim signal at Queen Creek Road and Signal Butte Road.
  • $70,000 to Commercial Computer Services Inc. to repair and update an HPEC audio system.
  • $44,250 to CliftonLarsonAllen to audit the town’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018 in accordance with state law requirements.
  • $87,400 to Vertech for the design, programing and installation of new supervisory control and data acquisition control panels at three new well sites.

“The fiscal impact of the requested spending authority for the above expenditures is $263,487,” Myrna Quihuis, procurement officer, said in a memo to the council.

“Funds have been identified within their line-item budgets as approved in the fiscal year 2018 budget or subsequently approved by council,” she said.

