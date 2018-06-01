4 incumbents file to run Aug. 28 for Queen Creek council, mayor

One Queen Creek resident filed to run for mayor and three for town council in the Aug. 28 primary election. All are presently on the council.

Candidate packets were due to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. May 30.

Packets were received by Mayor Gail Barney, for mayor; and by Councilwoman Julia Wheatley, Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant and Vice Mayor Emilena Turley, for council.

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council are Mayor Barney, with a term expiring in January 2019; Vice Mayor Turley, with a term expiring in January 2019; Councilman Robin Benning, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jeff Brown, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jake Hoffman, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilwoman Oliphant, with a term expiring in January 2019; and Councilwoman Wheatley, with a term expiring in January 2019.

Candidates for council and mayor must meet the following requirements:

must have resided within the town limits for one year preceding the election (or a recently annexed area);

must be a qualified elector of the town at the time of filing nomination papers;

must be 18 years of age or over;

must not be convicted of a felony, unless civil rights have been restored.

Deadline to register to vote in the primary election is July 30. Register to vote at www.servicearizona.com, pick up voter registration forms at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, or request a form from Maricopa County at 602-506-1511 (www.maricopa.gov) or Pinal County at 520-866-7100.

For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 480-358-3211.

