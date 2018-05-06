$407,105 modular building approved for temporary fire station, apparatus garage

A $407,105 modular building for an apparatus storage bay and a temporary fire station to serve the east side of Queen Creek was approved recently by the town council.
Also approved for funding was $60,000 in well equipment for a separate project.
“Funds have been identified within their line-item budgets as approved in the fiscal year 2018 budget or subsequently approved by council,” according to a memo from Melissa Bauer, the town’s contract officer.
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department station will include living quarters for firefighters. The bay is a garage to protect the fire truck, according to a report with the memo.
The modular building is to be placed on a town-owned well site at 980 W. Combs Road and is slated to open in January.
The $407,105 purchase from Modular Solutions Ltd. is from town contract 2017-127, Purchasing Cooperative of America Contract No. RFP 3-11104, according to the report.
“This temporary fire station will serve the east side of Queen Creek, assist its improving response times and service levels to an area of town that does not currently have a fire station,” according to the report.
“Permanent northeast and southeast fire stations are planned for the next five years. Current and future growth within Queen Creek is driving this recommendation,” it said.
“This need exists today and the temporary facilities will be in place until permanent fire stations are constructed,” according to the report.
Other town departments can repurpose both the temporary fire station and apparatus bay once they are no longer needed for temporary fire station, it said.
Also approved was the $60,000 contract with MISCO for well equipment consisting of five 10-inch valve and actuator packages for the completion of Church Farms East, Sossaman, Hastings, Jorde East and West Park wells. It is from the city of Goodyear Contract No. CON-17-3722, according to the report.
Voting May 2 in a consent agenda that included the modular building and well equipment were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.
