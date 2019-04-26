4,140 acres in Pinal County to be annexed by Town of Queen Creek

More than 6 square miles of State Trust Land along the State Route 24 corridor in Pinal County is slated to be annexed by the Town of Queen Creek.

The Town Council on April 17 voted unanimously in a consent agenda to approve a pre-annexation development agreement with the Arizona State Land Department. It is to facilitate annexation and development of approximately 4,140 acres at the northeast corner of the town’s planning area, adjacent to the town limits.

State Route 24, the Gateway Freeway, heads from Loop 202/Santan south to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and east to Ellsworth Road, south of East Williams Field Road. There are plans to extend it to Ironwood Drive in Pinal County with construction beginning in 2020, and eventually to south of Gold Canyon, according to azmag.gov.

The property to be annexed by the Town of Queen Creek is between Williams Field and Germann roads and Meridian Drive and Schnepf Road, according to gis.azland.gov. It is described in town documents as TIS, R8E, Sections 31, 32, 33, and 34 and T2S, R8E, Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

The property is bounded generally by the Meridian Road/Maricopa and Pinal County line on the west, the Central Arizona Project irrigation canal on the east, Germann Road on the south and the future alignment of State Route 24 on the north, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mail.

The first annexation public hearing is slated to be on the June 5 Town Council agenda. The council could vote on the annexation, a development agreement and zoning for the property at a July 17 meeting, according to town documents. Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. and are held in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

On June 11, 2018, the state land commissioner presented the annexation to the State Selection Board, which considered and approved the town’s annexation of the property, Planning Administrator Brett Burningham and Senior Planner Sarah Clark said in a memo to the council.

“If council approves this Pre-Annexation Development Agreement, the (state land) commissioner shall provide to the town the written approval of the selection board and the commissioner for the town to file with the blank annexation petition. This PADA provides for certain terms and conditions upon which the development of the subject property will occur as part of the town’s municipal service area following anticipated annexation in 2019,” they said in the memo.

The agreement identifies obligations of both the owner — the State of Arizona — and the town.

“As with other such agreements, this PADA is binding to future owners — successors, their partners or other project participants, as well as future Town Councils and employees of the town,” Mr. Burningham and Ms. Clark said in the memo.

The area will be served by the town’s sewer system and the town is responsible for the construction and installation of water and wastewater infrastructure to and from the property. The town will also seek an assured water supply for the area, according to the agreement with the State Land Department.

“This article acknowledges that the town is not currently designated as having an assured water supply but agrees to explore in good faith development of a separate service area for the property and possible designation of that service area by (Arizona Department of Water Resources). If a designation is not legally or practically feasible, the town and owners agree that development of the property will proceed through securing one or more certificates of assured water supply with the town’s cooperation and assistance,” the agreement states.

“If the town is unable to secure, within 15 years of the effective date of this agreement, supplies sufficient to support development of the property in accordance with the specific plan, the department shall have the option of securing service from a private water company and the town agrees to consent to such service,” it states.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist