$48K need to repair traffic signal damaged in vehicle crash

(Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

A total of $48,648 is to be spent on replacement of underground wiring and other related equipment to repair a traffic signal at Ironwood and Germann roads that was damaged in a vehicle crash.

The Queen Creek Town Council on July 17 approved the contract with AJP Electric Inc. as part of a consent agenda.

The vehicle crash occurred April 10, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.

“AJP Electric Inc. will perform electrical services and associated work to install traffic-signal equipment damaged in the vehicle accident at the intersection. The town will file an insurance claim and seek reimbursement for damages caused by the accident,” Mr. White said.

The AJP Electric Inc. work order for labor, material and equipment will be procured through a cooperative language agreement contract with Maricopa County Department of Transportation, he said in the memo.

