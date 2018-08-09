5 Queen Creek residential burglaries reported July 22-Aug. 4 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries at residences reported July 22-Aug. 4 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Reported at 2:48 p.m. July 24 in the 20500 block of East Canary Court.

Reported at 8:39 p.m. July 29 in the 22300 block of South 214th Street.

Reported at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 21200 block of East Via Del Rancho.

Reported at 2:27 p.m. July 23 in the 900 block of West Layland Avenue.

Reported at 8:58 a.m. July 31 in the 900 block of West Layland Avenue.

The MCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com.

