5 residential burglaries reported in Queen Creek Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of residential burglaries reported Jan. 28-Feb. 3 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • A residential burglary was reported at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 20500 block of East Carriage Way.
  • A residential burglary was reported at 10:19 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 1300 block of West Buckeye Tree Avenue.
  • A residential burglary was reported at 4:41 a.m. Feb. 1 in the 21500 block of East Puesta del Sol.
  • A residential burglary was reported at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 19000 block of East via Park Street.
  • A residential burglary was reported at 1:29 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 21900 block of East via del Palo.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

