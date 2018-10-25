5 sexual assaults reported in Queen Creek Sept. 23-Oct. 20 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of sexual assaults reported Sept. 23-Oct. 20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sexual assault with a minor, reported at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Sexual assault with a minor, reported at 10:43 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 22200 block of East Arroyo Court.

Sexual assault with an adult, reported at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 7400 block of South Power Road.

Sexual assault with a minor, reported at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 20300 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Sexual assault with a minor, reported at 10:08 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

