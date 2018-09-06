$500,000 for asphalt work, other purchases approved by Queen Creek council

Town-owned roadways in a handful of Queen Creek subdivisions will receive a surface seal to preserve pavement following approval of a $500,000 contract by town council.

The Queen Creek Town Council on Sept. 5 approved on consent expenditures costing over $25,000, including the preventive pavement maintenance and surface seal from Holbrook Asphalt.

Neighborhoods to receive pavement maintenance are Saddlewood, Queen Creek Station, Ocotillo Heights, La Sentiero, Crismon Heights II and Ironwood Crossing.

“The product, HA5, has been selected for durability, with a proven life-cycle of 5-7 years,” according to a memo to the council from Melissa Bauer, procurement manager.

HA5 High Density Mineral Bond has no loose aggregate or grainy residue on the surface after installation, according to holbrookasphalt.com/ha5.

It was one of six items over $25,000 that were approved by the council.

“The fiscal impact of the requested spending authority for the above expenditures is $1,241,240. Funds have been identified within their line item budgets as approved in the fiscal year 2019 budget or subsequently approved by council,” Ms. Bauer wrote in the memo.

Also approved were:

Swain Electric, for electrical services costing $350,000. It is for contract spending authority as-needed and emergency electrical services to meet the needs of the utility services department, and for electrical installations for various well-site improvement projects.

Crafco Inc., for crack-seal equipment costing $59,995. The crack-seal melter/applicator is to be used for pavement preservation work.

Vehicle purchase/replacements from Courtesy Chevrolet, for one half-ton pickup truck costing $27,585 to be used by the deputy chief within the fire division; from Courtesy Chevrolet, for one three-quarter-ton pickup truck for the public works department costing $31,810; and from Midway Chevrolet, for one three-quarter-ton utility truck costing $41,850, to be used by a new position within water utilities.

Cactus Asphalt, for unpaved road surfacing costing $150,000, to apply binder and chips to resolve dust problems on two segments of town-owned and maintained roadway that are not currently paved. They are Bell Road south of Skyline and Twin Acres south of Quail Trail subdivision.

CDW-G, for computer replacement costing $80,000, to purchase computer hardware to replace aging equipment and provide equipment for new staff approved to be hired.

Voting to approve the consent agenda were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilina Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

