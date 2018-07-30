$500K in parts for critical infrastructure projects approved by Queen Creek Town Council

Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved the purchase of water distribution parts costing $500,000. The parts will be used for future repairs, maintenance and critical infrastructure projects.

The purchase was approved by Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant. Phoning-in was Councilwoman Julia Wheatley.

If council members had decided to reject the motion, setbacks may have included delays in scheduled projects and work relating to necessary repairs. A new contractor bidding process would take place to seek out new vendors, which can further time delays.

Currently, the town of Queen Creek has a joint cooperative agreement in place to fulfill orders through the city of Chandler.

Core and Main is the distributor for this project. It leads the U.S. market in providing products and services for water, sewage, fire and storm drains to contractors and municipalities. The business has more than 240 branches across the nation.

Expenditure approvals were also given to three light duty trucks, two electric passenger cars and one tractor.

All items totaled $713,000 for fiscal year 2019. Queen Creek Town Council meetings are open to the public and are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday each month in the Community Chambers at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Editor’s note: Amy Pholphiboun is a freelance journalist at the Queen Creek Independent