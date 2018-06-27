$509,000 transferred to General Fund by Queen Creek Town Council

The transfer of $291,190 from the Improvement District Debt Service Fund to the General Fund was recently approved by the Queen Creek Town Council.

In the same consent-agenda vote, the council approved the transfer of $218,281 from the Local Transportation Assistance Fund to the General Fund.

The fund transfers were approved June 20 in a consent agenda and 6-0 vote of the council.

Voting yes were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Jeff Brown (by phone). Councilwoman Julia Wheatley was absent.

$291,190 transfer

“This transfer does not change the town’s spending authority as transfers are not considered expenditures for budgetary purposes,” Scott McCarty, finance director, said in a memo to the council.

The town created Improvement District No. 1 in 2006 to develop the Town Center’s infrastructure, mainly the Ellsworth Loop Road, he said.

“In doing so, land owners directly impacted by the improvements agreed to pay for these improvements,” he said.

The town administers the process of collecting the assessments and then remits the monies to the trustee who pays the bondholders, he said.

This process occurs twice a year in December and June. As such, the fund should maintain a zero-fund balance as money is generally collected for principal and interest payments in one month and then dispersed in the next month, he said in the memo.

Each year the town transferred cash from the General Fund to cover the town’s share of the outstanding debt on town-owned parcels. The General Fund overpaid the ID Fund and adjustments were needed resulting from prepayments that were held by the town and then paid off in later years, he wrote in the memo.

$218,281 transfer

The state legislature created the Local Transportation Assistance Fund program in 1999 to increase the public’s access to transit programs and facilities, Mr. McCarthy said in a memo to the council

LTAF funds are provided to local governments for transit-related projects and are appropriated from state lottery funds, he said.

“…(S)taff has determined that the LTAF Fund has an excess balance of $218,281 that should be transferred to the General Fund. Doing so will bring the LTAF Fund into agreement with the most recent balances reported to Valley Metro,” he said.

“To verify the correct balance of LTAF funds, staff reviewed paper copies of checks received from Valley Metro, copies of applications for funding, copies of emails from current and former town staff, spreadsheets maintained by Public Works staff and annual reports submitted to Valley Metro,” he said.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.