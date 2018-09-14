516 acres at Ironwood and Germann should be rezoned for homes, commercial uses, Queen Creek Planning Commission recommends

A total of 516 acres that were annexed into the town along with the Ironwood Crossings development should be rezoned for homes and commercial uses, the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission recently decided.

The property is on the west side of Ironwood Drive between Germann Road, Pima Road and the Meridian Road alignment. It is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The rezoning is from general rural development district to 456 acres to urban development district, 40 acres to general commercial and 20 acres to high-density residential.

The rezone request was initiated by the Town of Queen Creek as agreed upon by a pre-annexation development agreement, Kyle Barichello, a town planner, said at the commission’s Sept. 12 meeting.

“There is no particular builder, there is no buyer. This is simply the predicatory stage to future development,” Ralph Pew, of Pew and Lake PLC, representing the applicant, said to the commission.

The Commission voted 6-0 to recommend that the council approve the rezoning.

Three other items on the Sept. 12 agenda were approved in 6-0 votes.

Gerber Collision

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend Town Council approve a planned area development amendment to remove a 2003 condition that restricts the number of automotive-related uses in the business park at Queen Creek Power Marketplace between Germann and Rittenhouse roads, east of Power Road.

The condition states only three automotive uses are allowed.

“Times have changed since 2003 and this is being developed as … an industrial park. The use is appropriate,” Planner Barichello said to the commission.

Gerber Collision plans to construct a facility there, Mr. Pew said to the Commission.

Town-owned parcels

The Commission voted unanimously to recommend Town Council approve a staff-initiated rezoning of three town-owned parcels totaling approximately 2.12 acres.

The properties are generally 900 feet south of the southwest corner of Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo roads, directly north of the Queen Creek U.S. Post Office, Steven Ester, a town planner, told the Commission.

The property would go from rural estate and light commercial to general commercial for the development of future office and commercial uses.

“The reason that this is occurring is mainly due to town-council direction, an effort to (issue a request for proposal) and hopefully get some office and commercial development in later times,” Planner Ester said of RFPs.

“I know that’s what we’re hoping for. That’s really what this is stemming from,” he said.

“For the record, we do not have any actual plans yet. We still have to go through the RFP process once the rezone is approved,” Planner Ester said.

Church meetinghouse

The Commission approved in a consent agenda a request by Jason Fowers for a major site plan for a new 20,859-square-foot Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on 8.4 acres at the northwest corner of Crismon and Queen Creek roads.

The proposed church building will service the growing LDS population by adding accommodations for three to four additional congregations in the immediate area, Brett Burningham, interim development services director, and Planner Ester, said in a memo to the Commission.

The proposed building is one story in height with the main roofline being approximately 32 feet tall and the maximum height of the steeple at 70 feet and 3 inches, according to the memo.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist