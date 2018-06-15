$530,000 for legal services to be considered at June 20 Queen Creek Town Council meeting

A one-year Dickinson Wright PLLC legal services contract not to exceed $530,000 is slated to be voted on in a consent agenda at the Wednesday, June 20, meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The town has retained legal services with Dickinson Wright PLLC (also formerly known as Mariscal, Weeks, McIntrye and Friedlander) since 1989, Assistant Town manager Bruce Gardner and Procurement Officer Myrna Quihuis said in a memo to the council.

“As the town continues to mature, experience growth and provide more complex level of services to the residents, it is necessary to maintain an effective legal services contract to support the council’s strategic priorities,” they said in the memo.

“This past year was particularly dynamic due to our involvement with annexations, utility systems and incorporation efforts,” they said.

Included in the fiscal year 2018-19 budget is $360,000 for the general legal services included in a retainer, plus an additional budget amount of $170,000 for specific services outside the retainer that have been identified in separate departmental and fund budgets for a total of $530,000, according to the memo.

Executive sessions

The council is slated to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 20 for a closed-door executive session for the following:

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its staff regarding a possible intergovernmental agreement with Pinal County for Meridian Road from Combs to Germann Roads.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding a possible intergovernmental agreement with the city of Mesa for Ellsworth Road and Signal Butte Road.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its representatives regarding water rights for Harvest QC and Fulton Homes Development Agreements.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town’s attorney and representatives to consider the town’s position and instruct its staff regarding a first amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with the city of Mesa and town of Gilbert for the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney and representatives regarding an intergovernmental agreement with the town of Florence regarding Johnson Utilities.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney and with the town’s representatives regarding annexations and providing utility services.

discussion and consultation with the town’s attorney for legal advice and with the town attorney to consider the town’s position and instruct its attorney regarding a pending lawsuit, Johnson Utilities vs. town of Queen Creek.

discussion and consideration of the town clerk’s evaluation.

discussion and consideration of the town manager’s evaluation.

Consent agenda

In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on the legal services contract and:

an amendment to town contract No. 2017-130 with Kutak Rock for lobbying services in the amount of $60,000.

a transfer of $291,190 from the Improvement District Debt Service Fund to the General Fund.

a transfer of $218,281 from the Local Transportation Assistance Fund to the General Fund.

an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement with the Queen Creek Unified School District for the school resource officer.

an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement with the Chandler Unified School District for the school resource officer.

an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County to provide a part-time civil traffic court in town facilities.

a cooperative purchase agreement with Vertech Industrial Systems LLC to purchase Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition support services as needed in an amount not to exceed $350,000 annually.

project order No. 2 to the on-call professional services contract with Burns and McDonnell in an amount not to exceed $160,800 for a solid waste feasibility study and associated fleet and fueling master plan.

work order No. 3 of contract No. 2017-109 with Valley Rain, in an amount not to exceed $219,888, for the erosion repairs and embankment grading along the Queen Creek Wash, east of Ellsworth Road.

a master engineering agreement project order through the professional services on-call contract with Dibble and Associates, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $626,803 for the design of improvements to Queen Creek Road from Ellsworth Road to Crismon Road.

a contract with Salt River Project in an amount not to exceed $111,509, for street light construction for Crismon Road, Queen Creek Road to Germann Road; and 220th Street, Queen Creek Road to Ryan Road.

an amendment to town of Queen Creek contract No. 2017-097 with Matrix Design Group Inc. in an amount not to exceed $224,500, for planning, zoning and land-use related services.

an agreement between the Queen Creek Cultural Foundation and the town of Queen Creek in the amount of $135,000 for fiscal year 2018-19.

a service and license agreement between the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce and the town of Queen Creek in the amount of $75,000 for fiscal year 2018-19.

an annual service agreement with the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley for community recreation services in the amount of $50,000 and the use of two rooms of the Founders’ Park Community Center and the Fire Training Center for fiscal year 2018-19.

resolution 1219-18 affirming and approving changes to the financial policies and governing guidance included with the fiscal year 2018-19 budget.

resolution 1224-18 updating the town’s pension funding policy and authorize the necessary budget adjustments and accounting transactions.

resolution 1225-18 and the recovered reclaimed water agreement and water facilities Dedication agreement between the town and Harvest QC LLC to facilitate development of approximately 414 acres at the southwest corner of Riggs Road and Gary Road.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.