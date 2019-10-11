59 homes planned on 15 acres at Signal Butte, Ocotillo roads

Minimum lot sizes are 50 feet by 115 feet, with an average lot size of 5,945 square feet for the parcel in the western portion of Spur Cross. (Town of Queen Creek)

A preliminary plat for Spur Cross Parcel No. 1 has 59 lots in a 15.1-acre residential subdivision at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

The map was approved 4-0 by the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission in an Oct. 9 consent agenda with other items. Absent were Chair Alex Matheson, Vice Chair Troy Young and Commissioner Jeremy Benson.

The applicant is Greg Davis of Iplan Consulting.

Minimum lot sizes are 50 feet by 115 feet, with an average lot size of 5,945 square feet for the parcel in the western portion of Spur Cross, Planner II Kyle Barichello said in a memo to the commission.

Spur Cross Parcel No. 1 is at the northeast corner of Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads. (Town of Queen Creek)

“Parcel 1 proposes two points of access off of East Escalante Road, which is the loop collector road and main circulation for the Spur Cross project. Both Escalante Road and the internal local roads of Parcel 1 are public roads. The vehicular circulation is a basic loop street with one cul-de-sac providing access to all 59 lots,” he said.

There is 0.88 acres of active open space proposed and a total of 3.76 acres (25%) of open space in Parcel 1, which exceeds the 20% required by the Zoning Ordinance, Mr. Barichello said.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.