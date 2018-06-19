$6.3 million for MCSO, 42 other items of $25,000 and up before Queen Creek council

A total of 43 items costing more than $25,000 – including $116,050 for fire department 911 dispatch services from Mesa and $6,350,816 for law enforcement from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office – are to be voted on in a consent agenda at the June 20 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and public hearings are held after 7 p.m. The meeting is in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The $6,350,816 to MCSO is contract spending authority for year five of a five-year law-enforcement agreement with Maricopa County.

The current contract is approved through June 30, 2020, with an option for an additional five one-year renewals, according to the council packet.

The funding doesn’t include the addition of two MCSO deputies that were included in the approved fiscal year 2018-19 budget. They will be included in a contract amendment at an upcoming council meeting, according to the packet.

The $116,050 to Mesa is “contract spending authority for daily 911 fire dispatch services based on emergency calls for local citizens and automatic-aid partners through an IGA with the city of Mesa,” according to the packet.

  1. Items for consideration and possible approval of expenditures over $25,000 by vendor, description, amount and (requesting department) are:
  • ACRO, town-wide temporary service, $240,000 (town-wide)
  • Queen Creek Unified School District, fuel purchases, $205,350 (town-wide)
  • Winner’s Circle, bedding/shaving contract, $95,000 (HPEC)
  • Accela, annual support for Accela civic platform, $110,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Citrix, annual support and maintenance for virtual desktop appliance, $35,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • DITO, annual Google licensing renewal, $35,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Keenology, annual licensing fee for CIP manager software maintenance, $55,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Sentinel, annual maintenance agreement for Cisco equipment, $85,600 (Workforce Technology)
  • SHI, annual support for streets and storm water asset tracking system, $26,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Thin Client, technical/consulting services, $85,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Tyler Technology, annual financial system (MUNIS) support renewal, $170,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • CDWG, Microsoft enterprise licensing renewal; Office 365, $85,000 (Workforce Technology)
  • Visit Mesa, tourism partnership contract, $36,000 (Communications Marketing and Recreation)
  • Blank Canvas, FastSigns, signage services, $60,000 (Communications Marketing & Recreation)
  • Blank Canvas, Complete Print Shop, printing services, $85,000 (Communications Marketing & Recreation)
  • Shaila Addullah, Pepper Tree, Paul Saylor, LP&G, Esser, Catapult, graphic design services, $95,000 (Communications Marketing & Recreation)
  • Cleanview Sewer Inspection LLC, sewer and storm drain video inspection Services, $72,000 (Utilities, Public Works, Development Services)
  • Makinen Professional Services, pubic outreach services, $130,000 (Utilities, Public Works, Development Services)
  • Verizon Wireless, cellular services, $100,000 (town-wide)
  • Roadrunner Paving, paving and asphalt maintenance, $150,000 (Utilities & Public Works)
  • Romo Irrigation, irrigation services, $140,000 (Utilities)
  • AllChem, water quality and safety, $150,500 (Utilities)
  • Infosend, bill printing and mailing, $176,200 (Utilities)
  • Kemira, wastewater treatment, $50,000 (Utilities)
  • Southwest Waterworks, well-maintenance and repairs, $550,000 (Utilities)
  • Valleywide Generator Service, generator maintenance service and repairs; $55,000 (Utilities & Public Works)
  • Blue Locker Commercial Diving Service, well-maintenance and repairs, $45,000 (Utilities)
  • Dana Kepner, meters, meter fittings and service for water, $200,000 (Utilities)
  • Empire, heavy equipment rental, $125,000 (Utilities)
  • Ferguson, building and plumbing materials, $250,000 (Utilities)
  • Instrumentation & Controls, well equipment, $100,000 (Utilities)
  • MISCO, well equipment, $100,000 (Utilities)
  • Phoenix Pumps, utility pumps, $125,000 (Utilities)
  • Western Oilfields (doing business as Rain for Rent), pump rental equipment services, $50,000 (Utilities)
  • C&S Sweeping, sweeping services, $150,000 (Public Works)
  • NAPA/Day Auto Supply, fleet maintenance materials and equipment, $35,000 (Public Works)
  • City of Mesa, fire dispatch services, $116,050 (Fire & Medical)
  • Bound Tree, medical equipment and supplies, $55,176 (Fire & Medical)
  • L.N. Curtis, personal protective equip and firefighting equip and supplies, $113,000 (Fire & Medical)
  • Matlick Enterprises Inc., fire uniforms, $41,170 (Fire & Medical)
  • Supreme Oil Company, fleet fueling, $37,500 (Fire & Medical)
  • Maricopa County, law enforcement services, $6,350,816 (Town Manager)
  • Valley Schools Management Group, healthcare services for town employees, $3,475,948 (Workforce Technology)

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

