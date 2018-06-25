$60,000 lobbying services contract OK’d in 4-2 vote by Queen Creek Town Council

A company providing legislative and non-legislative lobbying services including on state trust land annexation and Johnson Utilities will receive $60,000 for a one-year contract, four members of the Queen Creek Town Council decided recently.

The amendment to a town contract with Kutak Rock for lobbying services was approved June 20 in a 4-2 vote of the council.

Voting yes were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney and council members Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Jeff Brown (by phone). Voting no were Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and Councilman Jake Hoffman. Councilwoman Julia Wheatley was absent.

The current contract is provided at a cost of $45,000 a year, according to a memo to the council from Jamie Bennett, intergovernmental affairs coordinator.

“Kutak Rock provides critical legislative and non-legislative government relations services and assistance to the town,” she said in the memo.

“The non-legislative support includes interactions with the Arizona Corporation Commission, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the Governor’s Office, Arizona Department of Transportation and the State Land Department.

“Contracted lobbying services for the town are integral to the furtherance and success of town initiatives and projects in the region and at the state level,” according to the memo.

“The contracted services complement staff’s expertise and efforts, providing a high level of access, specialty, technical expertise,” Ms. Bennett said.

“The monthly rate contained in this proposal has been increased rate based on both the history of activity and an increased level of legislative and non-legislative government relations activities since our original engagement with the town,” Marcus B. Osborn, PhD, of Kutak Rock LLP, wrote in a letter to Ms. Bennett that was in the council packet.

“In particular, non-legislative activities related in the Johnson Utilities project, state trust land annexation and East Valley transportation issues we anticipate will require increase(d) government relations activity,” Mr. Osborn said.

The lobbying services are to include “Support the town of Queen Creek’s work with the Arizona Corporation Commission and other related entities to become an interim operator and develop a long-term solution to wastewater and drinking waters services provided by Johnson Utilities,” according to the letter.

