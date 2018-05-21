7 streetlight improvement districts created in Queen Creek

Streetlight improvement districts have been created at William Lyons, Taylor Morrison and Shea Homes developments in the town of Queen Creek.

Voting May 16 in a consent agenda that included the streetlight improvement districts were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

The seven districts are, according to a memo to the town council from Chris Anaradian, development services director; Chris Dovel, town engineer; and Salamatullah Sayeed, engineer:

Developer William Lyons requested the town council consider a resolution to create district No. 96 for Church Farm Parcel G2. It is generally west of Meridian Road and north of Cherrywood Drive.

Developer Taylor Morrison requested the council consider a resolution creating district No. 102, for Terravella Phase 1. It is generally east of Ellsworth Road and between Raven Court and Reins Road.

Developer Shea Homes requested the council consider a resolution creating districts No. 97, for Gateway Quarter Parcel 1; No. 98, for Gateway Quarter Parcel 2; No. 99, for Gateway Quarter Parcel 3; No. 100, for Gateway Quarter Parcel; and No. 101, for Gateway Quarter Parcel 5. All are generally southeast of Ellsworth and Germann roads.

