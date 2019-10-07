$740K pumper truck to replace Queen Creek Fire’s Engine 411

A $739,952 fire engine is being purchased to be used instead of Engine 411 at the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department.

The Queen Creek Town Council in a Sept. 18 meeting consent agenda approved purchasing the apparatus from Hughes Fire Equipment Inc. It is to be built in Appleton, Wisconsin, with an estimated delivery of mid-July/August 2020.

“This purchase agreement allows the town to purchase one new fire engine manufactured by Pierce, which will be a replacement pumper for Engine 411 — one of our current front-line fire apparatus — and will also serve as a reserve fire unit for the new ladder truck when it is unavailable due to regular maintenance or repairs,” Fire Chief Vance Gray said in a memo to the council.

Specialized equipment on the replacement pumper will allow it to function with some of the capabilities of a ladder company, he said.

“Engine 411 meets the replacement criteria based on our adopted replacement procedure for front-line fire apparatus and will be placed into reserve-line status,” Chief Gray said.

The cost to operate Engine 411, which is now 11 years old, grows more expensive each year and is the highest cost-per-mile vehicle in the fire fleet, he said.

