$7M OK’d for northeast Queen Creek fire station

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s station No. 1. (QCFMD)

Spending $7 million for a fire station to be constructed on the east side of Signal Butte Road to the north of Queen Creek Road was recently approved by Queen Creek Town Council.

The town manager has the authority to sign and enter into individual contracts and/or agreements valued at $100,000 or more for the delivery and completion of the Fire Station No. 4 project, the Town Council decided recently in a consent-agenda vote.

The total cost to design and construct Station No. 4 is $7,327,275. With design complete, $6,999,400 is needed for all post-design work, Public Works Director Troy White said in a memo to the council.

The 13,353-square-foot building will have living quarters, three apparatus bays and office space for law enforcement. Funding will come from fire and police impact fees and the operating budget, Mr. White said.

Residential and non-residential impact fees are one-time fees assessed to new development to pay for the new growth’s proportionate share of necessary infrastructure. The town assesses eight impact and capacity fees — transportation, parks and recreation, library, town facilities, wastewater, water, public safety (police), and fire — according to queencreek.org.

The town’s fire master plan, completed in 2015, stated that a fire station in the northeast part of Queen Creek would be needed as the development of residential and commercial properties began to increase, Mr. White said in the memo.

In northeast Queen Creek there are, he said:

2,000 existing residential lots.

3,000 lots actively being developed.

6,500 lots planned for future.

Six areas planned for commercial corners.

Future State Route 24 corridor north of Fire Station No. 4 site.

Recent annexation of 4,200 acres of State Trust land.

