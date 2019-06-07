$8.5M agreement with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office approved by Queen Creek Town Council

The town’s agreement with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law-enforcement services was established in 1990. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Law-enforcement services from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will include six beats covering Queen Creek and cost $8,591,486 for fiscal year 2019-20, the Town Council decided recently.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the expenditure — plus $7,406,001 for fiscal year 2018-19 to increase service to 5.4 beats by June 30 — in a consent agenda June 5 with other items.

One beat of service includes five patrol deputies plus established full-time-equivalent staffing requirements and corresponding facilities, vehicles, equipment, supplies, technology and dispatch communications services, according to the agreement between the town and MCSO.

“Beat means the basic increment of law-enforcement services that provides a post equal to one deputy [full-time equivalent] 24 hours per day x 7 days per week, 52 weeks per year,” the agreement states.

The town’s agreement with MCSO for law-enforcement services was established in 1990, shortly after the town’s incorporation, Tracy Corman, assistant to the town manager, said in a memo to the council.

The current law-enforcement agreement with MCSO for fiscal year 2018-19 includes five patrol beats with a total contract cost of $6,350,815. The contract includes a full-time equivalent of 49 total MCSO personnel, 41 of which are sworn personnel, she said.

“The Town Council approved an additional patrol beat with the adoption of the fiscal year 2018-19 town budget; however the sixth beat has not yet been fully implemented in the current agreement with MCSO,” Ms. Corman said.

The new law enforcement agreement implements the sixth beat that was approved by council through a phased-in approach. The agreement is retroactive, with the first phase covering Jan. 1-June 30, 2019. During this time the agreement increases to 5.4 beats with the addition of another lieutenant, two additional sergeants and two deputies, she said.

The additional lieutenant and sergeants have been deployed, and the two deputies are anticipated to be assigned in June, she said in the memo.

“The second phase of the agreement covers fiscal year 2019-20 — July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020. This phase fully implements the six beats by adding another three deputies… The three new deputies are anticipated to be assigned by the end of the calendar year,” Ms. Corman said.

