$81,580 contract OK’d to maintain chillers at library, municipal services building

A five-year, $81,580 contract with Daikin Applied Americans Inc. has been approved for chiller maintenance at Queen Creek’s municipal services building and the library facility.

The Queen Creek Branch Library is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The chiller systems were installed and have been maintained solely by Daikin Applied, formerly named McQuay International, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the Queen Creek Town Council.

“Renewing this contract allows for priority response time, after-hours availability of proprietary parts and continued service by the manufacturer including recommended preventative maintenance,” he said.

Voting for the contract in a consent agenda were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman (by phone), Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.

 

