9 projects affect Queen Creek roads this week

Queen Creek officials are alerting drivers to road improvement, water line and several other projects that will be affecting town streets this week and beyond.

Lane shifts along eastbound and westbound Riggs Road will be required 24 hours daily through Thursday, Jan. 31. Northbound and southbound Power Road lane shifts between Ocotillo Road and Brooks Farms will be necessary 24 hours daily through Tuesday, Feb. 19. Gary Road southbound shoulder work between Riggs Road and Empire Boulevard will take place for a water line installation, 24 hours a day through Friday, Dec. 21. Ironwood Road’s southbound shoulder will be closed at Ocotillo Road for concrete work, 24 hours daily through Friday, Nov. 30. Ellsworth Road will have southbound lane shifts at the entrance to the San Tan flats intersection for striping and curb work. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 30. Removal of driveways will close the southbound right turn lane on Ellsworth Road at Victoria Lane 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 30. There will be shoulder work along Rittenhouse Road northbound between Combs Road and railroad spur crossing for roadway widening. 24 hours through Saturday, Dec. 15. Ellsworth Road northbound and southbound lane shifts between Walnut Drive and Ryan Road will be required for striping work. 7 p.m-5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 27. Utility work will result in eastbound Ocotillo Road lane shifts between Heritage Road and Rittenhouse Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Dec. 7.

Due to the nature of the work, dates and times are subject to change without notice, according to town officials, who advise motorists to obey all posted signs, traffic control devices and directions from law enforcement officers or flaggers who are controlling traffic.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.