94 acres including Anglin Dairy may be annexed into Queen Creek

A Madera West request to annex 94 acres, including the Anglin Dairy at Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads, is making its way through the municipal approval process.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, a public hearing hosted by Queen Creek Town Council on the application yielded no public comment.

The application is tentatively scheduled to be considered by the planning commission Oct. 10 and Queen Creek Town Council on Nov. 7, according to city officials.

“The Madera West proposed annexation area has been in the town’s planning area since 1991. The planning area identifies areas located outside of the town boundaries that may be located within the town in future years,” Brett Burningham, planning administrator, and Sarah Clark, senior planner, said in a memo to the council.

The property at the southwest corner of Queen Creek and Signal Butte roads is an active dairy operation with three single-family homes as well as other agricultural-related site improvements including a dairy building, utility building and metal canopies, according to the memo.

In 2017 the land owners in the proposed area held discussions with the Town of Queen Creek about annexation. Recently, the land owners proceeded with an annexation application.

A proposed pre-annexation development agreement associated with the application wishes to continue the historical dairy use until the property is prepared for residential or commercial development.

A planned area development rezone application has been submitted in association with the proposed annexation request.

“The parcel is under a single ownership of Arnold Anglin Dairy Inc. and so 100 percent ownership of the property is in full favor of pursuing this annexation request,” according to a document provided by Sean B. Lake of Pew and Lake, representing the applicant.

“The property owner desires to annex the property into the town with a zoning designation that allows the existing and historical use of the property to continue until such time as the dairy is abandoned and the property is redeveloped for residential and commercial purposes. A development agreement has been submitted to the town to address this continuing legal land use right,” according to the document.

