Addiction Treatment Week raises awareness about the disease including recovery

Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed April 23-29 Addiction Treatment Week in Arizona, raising addiction awareness, treatment and recovery statewide.
National Addiction Treatment Week, an initiative by the American Society of Addiction Medicine acknowledges awareness of the disease, promotes available evidence-based treatments, and makes people aware that recovery is possible, according to a press release.
Statistics show the adverse effects of addiction in Arizona. As highlighted by the Governor’s Office in the Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act Primer, there were more than 800 opioid-related deaths in the state between June 2017, when the Governor Ducey declared the opioid crisis a statewide emergency.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were estimated 1,382 drug overdose deaths in 2016, and an average of 2,362 alcohol-related deaths per year statewide, the release details.
The significant treatment gap for addiction in the country is an important part of the epidemic as nearly 20.5 million Americans suffer from a substance-use disorder with one in 10 people receiving treatment.
In 2015, nearly 2.3 million Americans suffered from opioid addiction with only enough treatment capacity for 1.4 million people, leaving a treatment gap of nearly 1 million people, the release notes.
“We are excited Governor Ducey has taken yet another initiative to promote healthy families and communities throughout the state of Arizona,” says Arizona Society of Addiction Medicine President Dr. Monica Faria in a prepared statement. “Our Chapter, in line with national ASAM, will continue to be of service in helping educate clinicians and the public on the chronicity of addiction and the availability of evidence-based treatment. We also aim to help Arizona increase the number of both competent and confident clinicians equipped to help combat this opioid epidemic.”
Learn about National Addiction Treatment Week, how to get involved and spread information: www.TreatAddictionSaveLives.org.