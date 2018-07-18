ADOT creates mobile version of popular bicycling route map

The Arizona Department of Transportation is making it easier for residents and tourists to bicycle throughout Arizona by updating the free Cycle Arizona Bicycle User Map available online and adding a mobile-friendly version.

To help cyclists plan their routes, the map includes information on shoulder widths, grades and traffic volumes for the state highway system, according to a press release. It has links to resources on laws and policies, local bicycle paths and U.S. Bicycle Route 90, created in 2015 to span 573 miles between Arizona’s eastern and western borders and connect to a national network of bicycle routes.

In addition to PDF versions with statewide and regional views, there now is an interactive version compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices, the press release stated.

Users can click on lines and icons to see where there are frontage roads, extreme grades, narrow bridges and places to visit such as state and national parks, trailheads and rest areas. They also can get contact information for resources such as local chambers of commerce.

“The mobile version makes this a great traveling companion for anyone who’s passionate about bicycling, including the many riders who travel to Arizona,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a prepared statement. “We take everything from safety tips to local points of interest and literally put it in the palm of your hand, making transportation truly personal.”

A 2013 ADOT study showed Arizona is a destination for out-of-state bicycling enthusiasts due to its weather, newer infrastructure and scenery, among other factors. It found that bicycle tourists contribute more than $88 million annually to the state economy.

Michael Sanders, ADOT’s bicycle and pedestrian program coordinator, said producing the mobile-friendly map involved reviewing feedback from constituents and researching how other states offer information for bicyclists. The map was produced in collaboration with the Arizona Office of Tourism and Arizona Council for Enhancing Recreation and Tourism.

“The Arizona Management System championed by Gov. Doug Ducey challenges all ADOT employees to continuously improve this agency’s value to its customers, and those customers include the many bicyclists drawn to our state’s scenic highways and byways,” Mr. Sanders said in a prepared statement. “These updates will make it even easier for bicyclists of all comfort levels to enjoy the best of what Arizona has to offer.”

To learn more, visit AZBikePed.org and click on Arizona Bicycle and Pedestrian Maps. To request a free copy of the Cycle Arizona Bicycle User Map, call 602-712-8141 or send an email to azbikeped@azdot.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.