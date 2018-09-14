ADOT maintenance work requires weekend freeway closures, restrictions

Mostly overnight closures of Interstate 10 are scheduled near downtown Phoenix this weekend for quarterly maintenance work in the Deck Park Tunnel, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following restrictions will be in place Friday-Monday, Sept. 14-17:

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the I-17 Stack interchange and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 at the Stack and reconnect with I-10 at the Split interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between the I-17 Split interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for tunnel cleaning and maintenance. The southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street and use alternate routes, including westbound McDowell Road to Seventh Avenue. The westbound I-10 on-ramp via Sky Harbor Circle and Washington/Jefferson streets will be closed, but traffic can still use the ramp to access northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202. The southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed. Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound I-17 at the Split and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack north of Van Buren Street.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes between 48th and 32nd streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for barrier wall repairs. The eastbound I-10 HOV lane also will be closed in the area. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge in the work zone.

The eastbound I-10 access road will be closed between 67th and 51st avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. 59th Avenue also will be closed between I-10 and Roosevelt Street. ADOT advises using alternate routes.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane overnight between 43rd and 59th avenues 9 p.m.-5 a.m., Sept. 16-20, for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) will be narrowed to one lane in both directions overnight between Washington Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, Sept. 16-20, for pavement improvements.

The eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain ) ramp to McDowell Road will be closed Sunday-Tuesday nights, Sept. 16-18.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site atas511.gov.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.