ADOT: no full highway closures through New Year’s Day

Drivers traveling state highways in the days leading up to 2019 will not have to contend with any full closures for construction or maintenance work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

As was the case over Christmas weekend, ADOT will not schedule any closures for ongoing highway projects through Wednesday morning, Jan. 2.

“Drivers should focus on safe driving over the upcoming New Year’s weekend. ADOT’s electronic highway signs will at times display holiday-themed safety messages” according to a release.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes, disabled vehicles and weather, ADOT officials stated motorists should:

Pack extra drinking water and snacks.

Get plenty of rest before driving – drowsy driving is unsafe.

Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver or ride service.

Check vehicles, including tire pressure, engine belts and fluid levels.

Be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing highway work zones.

If traveling to the high country, pack an emergency preparation kit that includes cold-weather clothes and blankets.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.