ADOT: No highway closures over Memorial Day weekend

Planning a road trip in the state over the Memorial Day weekend? The Arizona Department of Transportation has good news about construction-related closures — none are scheduled.

ADOT and its contractors will not schedule weekend closures along state-maintained highways, including Phoenix-area freeways, from Friday afternoon through late Monday night, May 27, according to a release.

Drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing work zones. Focus on safe driving, including buckling up and not speeding.

There were seven fatal crashes with a total of eight deaths on Arizona roadways, including local streets, over last year’s Memorial Day weekend. Two of those fatal crashes were alcohol-related, according to the release.

ADOT’s highway safety recommendations include:

Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver in advance

Buckle up and obey speed limits

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk

Allow extra travel time and be prepared for unscheduled closures

Avoid distractions – don’t text while driving

Pack extra supplies, including drinking water and snack foods

Don’t park in areas with grasses or brush – hot vehicle components could start a fire

ADOT also provides highway condition information via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.

