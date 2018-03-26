ADOT: Officers foil drug shipment into Arizona

Arizona Department of Transportation officers stopped a drug smuggling operation when they found 108 pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia stashed in the trunk of a vehicle on a car hauler in western Arizona, ADOT officials stated in a release.
On Wednesday, March 21, officers with ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division spotted the truck on a county road near Parker. Officials said the road is used by drivers seeking to avoid ports of entry at Ehrenberg along Interstate 10 and at Parker along State Route 95.
After stopping the truck on SR 95, ADOT officers said they obtained consent from the driver to conduct a search.
In the trunk of a 2009 Mercedes Benz sedan atop the car carrier, officers found dozens of bags of marijuana, vials of oil extracted from marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
The investigation has been turned over to ADOT’s Office of Inspector General to follow up on the driver of the car hauler and owner of the vehicle that contained the marijuana.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.