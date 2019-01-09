ADOT: Permit test improves customer service

The introduction of the online Permit Test @ Home learner’s permit exam has proven so successful that it created the equivalent of approximately 18 additional business days for Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices in 2018, ADOT officials stated in a release.

“The Permit Test @ Home has proven to be very popular, and even customers who don’t have a potential teen driver at home benefit from this online service,” stated MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards. “Every time this online test is taken, that means a teenager and at least one parent or guardian does not have to visit an MVD office for that purpose.”

The online test requires a parent or guardian to establish an account at AZ MVD Now, which is accessed through ServiceArizona.com.

Once the test is passed, the only office visit required is the one in which the teen has the test process confirmed and the actual permit is issued. This visit can be scheduled through an online appointment, according to the release.

The Permit Test @ Home was introduced in March and at the close of the year, more than 66,700 online tests had been taken, officials stated.

Since the office test requires a parent or guardian to be present, that number would at least double to more than 133,000 people coming into an MVD office for the test, they stated.

Since the MVD averages 7,300 office visits statewide every day, the reduction of more than 133,000 office visits equals about 18 business days.

“Reducing the number of office visits people need to make is part of MVD’s vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road. This means less customer traffic and better service, which are among the goals of the Arizona Management System,” Ms. Bowser-Richards stated.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.