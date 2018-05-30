ADOT reminds drivers of road debris dangers for “Secure Your Load Day” on June 6

Arizona Department of Transportation will post the message: “Secure Your Load, Save Lives, It’s Up To You” on more than 100 digital signs throughout the state on June 6, declared as Arizona Secure Your Load Day.

The campaign under Don’t Trash Arizona raises awareness about potential dangers of loose debris and unsecured loads as motorists are encouraged to secure loads properly by using tarps, bungee cords or other tie-downs, according to a press release.

The program’s goal addresses environmental, economic, health and safety impacts of roadway litter, which includes the potential hazards related to unsecure loads since loose debris can result in serious or even deadly crashes, the release said.

Debris on freeways causes 51,000 accidents in the U.S. every year, injuring nearly 10,000.

“Whether you’re hauling yard waste or moving furniture across town, securing items safely in your vehicle is your responsibility. Securing items makes the roads safer for other drivers, and keeps out of harm’s way the responders that are called on to remove debris from highway travel lanes,” said Arizona Department of Transportation Director John Halikowski in a prepared statement.

Most states across the nation recognize Secure Your Load day in some form on June 6 due to national efforts of victims like Arizona resident Paul Reif, Washington resident Robin Abel, and Alaska resident Kelly Roy—all of whom suffered losses due to unsecured loads.

The date was selected in memory of Reif’s son, Matthew, an Arizonan killed after a piece of loose metal bounced off the pavement and impaled the windshield of the car he was driving on June 6, 2006, the release detailed.

“Our message is that drivers should secure their load as if someone they love is traveling behind them, because someone’s loved one is,” said Buckeye Mayor and Maricopa Association of Governments Chair Jackie Meck in a prepared statement on drivers’ responsibility to keep the roads safe.

Alberto Gutier, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, noted the importance of double-checking large loads before hitting the road.

“Loose debris often is the result of a mere oversight by a well-intentioned driver. Spending a little extra time ensuring a load is properly secured with effective tie-down methods improves the beauty of our Valley highways and can save lives,” Mr. Gutier said in a prepared statement.

Nationally, an estimated $11.5 billion is spent on litter clean up each year. Locally, Arizona taxpayers spend about $4 million annually to keep Valley highways free of litter.

The proclamation is a cumulative effort at the request of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety, the Maricopa Association of Governments that oversees Don’t Trash Arizona, and families of loved ones killed or injured by dangerous debris, the release added.

