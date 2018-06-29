ADOT requests public perspective on rail plan update

The Arizona Department of Transportation is conducting a survey to examine the public’s views on freight and passenger rail needs as well as improvements.

As part of ADOT’s focus on “multimodal long-range planning, the department is updating its State Rail Plan to better determine rail improvements across the state, based on future needs and opportunities,” officials stated in a release.

“ADOT is looking to the public and stakeholders to provide their input about what the State Rail Plan should include for both freight and passenger rail systems,” the release stated.

A survey in both English and Spanish is available at azdot.gov/staterailplan. Comments are requested by Friday, Aug. 10.

The rail plan update will provide guidance for the existing rail systems and services used by Arizona’s freight shippers and the public, according to ADOT. It also will provide an assessment of the statewide rail system, “offering recommendations for policies, programs, processes and projects that will improve rail-related safety and service.”

The plan’s major elements include describing the role of rail transportation in the state, profiling the state’s railroad assets and traffic, along with identifying markets, logistics and economic and demographic trends that will have an impact on rail transportation needs and determining freight and passenger rail needs and improvements. The final element is development of a rail service plan.

“The State Rail Plan update will rely heavily on input from the state’s rail transportation stakeholders and the public,” ADOT officials stated.

Several stakeholder workshops took place last year throughout Arizona to meet with those involved in the rail industry and to obtain information about the challenges and opportunities for Arizona’s rail network. The feedback gathered from these meetings will be included in the updated State Rail Plan, which is expected to be completed in late 2018.

The State Rail Plan is updated every four years, as required by the Federal Railroad Administration.

