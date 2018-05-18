ADOT suggests detours along Loop 202 stretches this weekend

East Valley drivers should plan for overnight closures of Loop 202 sections this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced.

Work is continuing a on freeway management system project designed to improve safety and traffic flow, ADOT officials stated in a release.

The project will require eastbound Loop 202 to be closed between Power and Hawes roads from 10 p.m. Friday, May 18, to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19. The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Power Road will be closed.

ADOT officials suggest motorists consider using eastbound Ray Road to northbound Hawes Road to access eastbound Loop 202.

In addition, eastbound Loop 202 will be closed between Hawes and Elliot roads from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 19, to 9 a.m. Sunday, May 20. The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Hawes Road and Arizona Route 24 will be closed.

As a detour, ADOT suggests using eastbound Ray Road to northbound Ellsworth Road and westbound Elliot Road to access Loop 202.

The ADOT project information line is 855-712-8530.

