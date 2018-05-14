Air Force Airman Amber L. Calandra graduates from basic training in San Antonio

U.S. Air Force Airman Amber L. Calandra recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
The daughter of Rebecca and Steven Calandra of Flower Mound, Texas, and granddaughter of Carla Allen of San Tan Valley, Ms. Calandra is a 2013 graduate of Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande, according to a press release.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force, the release noted.