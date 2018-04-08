Airman Cortez D. Wilson graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Cortez D. Wilson recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, along with basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
The 2016 graduate of Ironwood American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek is the son of Ayita and Quincy C. Wilson. He is the brother of Quincy W. Wilson, Taylor Wilson, and Desaray Wilson, all of Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.