Allstate offers safe driving advice for summer holiday season

As Americans hit the road for Fourth of July celebrations, drivers should be aware that Independence Day is also known as the deadliest day on the road, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

On average, more people die in motor vehicle crashes on Independence Day than any other day of the year1, according the IIHS.

More than 40,000 people died in car crashes in 2016, marking a 6 percent increase over 2015 and a 14 percent increase over 2014 – the most dramatic two-year escalation since 1964, according to the National Safety Council.

Preliminary estimates from the National Safety Council also indicate 2017 is the second consecutive year that motor vehicle deaths topped 40,000.

With the number of fatal crashes so high, it’s best to stay off the roads on busy days like the upcoming holiday. However, if that’s not an option, Allstate recommends eliminating distractions, allow plenty of time to reach the destination, be aware of road conditions, leave plenty of distance between cars and maintain the vehicle so it’s ready for extreme situations.

Beyond the Fourth of July, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day marks the deadliest days on the road in the U.S., according to the IIHS.

It’s even more concerning for young drivers (16- to 19-year-olds) whose fatal crash rate per mile driven is nearly three times the rate for drivers ages 20 years and over, according to the IIHS.

With about two months left during the deadliest days timeframe, Allstate’s telematics program, Drivewise, offers drivers of all ages ongoing, safe-driving tips, while also providing parents peace of mind, according to a press release.

Drivewise offers users personalized, immediate driving feedback by tracking three specific driving behaviors: speed, hard-breaking incidents and what time of day you’re driving (i.e., during rush hour or late night). In the same way a fitness tracker helps improve your healthy habits like movement and sleep, telematics identifies your driving habits and offers tips to improve.

Other benefits of Drivewise include post-trip feedback and monetary rewards, a release states. The program isn’t only for Allstate customer.

